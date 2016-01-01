Collecting Art
A crucial part of your art practice is inspiration. Alan Briot tells us why visiting art galleries and museums, and building your own collection, matters to your eye and output
A crucial part of your art practice is inspiration. Alan Briot tells us why visiting art galleries and museums, and building your own collection, matters to your eye and output
Don’t be afraid of the dark when making pictures. As Ian Plant reveals, negative space and silhouette can be important compositional tools, allowing you to create moody and artistic images
What’s the best way to create a beautiful and out of the ordinary landscape? The answer could lie in leaving behind the typical wide-angle option and reaching for a telephoto lens, as David Hay explains
2017 was a year of lasting memories and artistic growth. Trevor Anderson shares his reflections on the past year as well as some ideas on how to be fully aware of your natural surroundings
Looking to photograph a hidden gem in Europe? As David Hay says, the stunning, verdant lakes and waterfalls of Plitvice National Park in Croatia could be the answer
Does your work stand out from the crowd? Are you talented or just plain lucky? Alain Briot offers some advice and best practices that can help you create your personal style
Growing your personal photographic vision is crucial, and as David Hay says, you can’t do it by copying others, just by trusting your own good eye
The well of artistic freedom can be mined if you are able to create a personal style. In the first of a two-part series Alain Briot tells us how to look at facts, not opinions
Growth as an artist involves recognising fear in its many forms and giving in to our creative insights. Trevor Anderson shares his thoughts
If you are tired of shooting the same images as everyone else, we have a unique solution. It is time to invest in a little flying spy that, as Ian Plant says, will let you reach new heights
Alan Briot’s regular column talks about art and freedom, and tells us why the brain is the most important piece of gear you need when taking a successful…
Be an occasional wanderer. Get out there and see what the landscape has to offer. And, as Ian Plant says, you might get something that will be much…
The sea is an eternal subject that lets us slow down, as David Hay tells us of his trip to Aberdeen beach in Scotland
Rafael Rojas tells us why exhibitions are ephemeral but physical products, like coffee table books, offer a tangible experience that lives forever
A recent trip to Utah’s Badlands offered a beautiful study into the patterns of the earth that arise with changing light. Trevor Anderson shares the…
A total solar eclipse is a rare occurrence and to photograph one is difficult. Ian Plant was determined to make the recent one in the US a success…
Repeating our visits to places we love can very much help us grow artistically and develop our personal vision. Rafael Rojas explains why
How do you achieve artistic validation? How do you know if your work is legitimate and recognized as art? Alain Briot shares his knowledge…
Long exposure landscape photography requires the use of natural density filters, but there are a range of options so how do you know which ones to choose?
Many photographers capture fantastic images, but bringing them together into a collection can be difficult. Alister Benn offers some pointers…
Trevor Anderson recently made a visit to the beautiful Tonquin Valley in Canada. He found that it is a great place to photograph…
The Berg Lake Trail offers an amazing backcountry exposure to the Canadian Rockies. Trevor Anderson shares his experience and inspiration from this long…
Do you use filters in your photography, or have you wondered if you should? Rafael Rojas looks at the reasons photographers use them and gives advice on …
Good compositions don’t fall from the sky. As Ian Plant explains, you need to check out different angles, seeing how visual elements align as you …