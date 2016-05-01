Browsing: Book Review

National Geographic’s new book offers unique looks at Japanese artists, drone photography and revealing photographers’ accounts. David Hay has the review

From the gorgeous work itself to Q&As with top photographers, a new book on landscapes offers great rewards to readers looking for unique insights into the creative process. Here’s David Hay with the review

Hundreds of visits to every location imaginable, some even via drone, have provided Stefan Forster with all the material he needs to create a truly exceptional book. David Hay had a look at the book and shares his thoughts

Digital Exposure Handbook

David Hay reviews this revised edition of Ross Hoddinott’s guide to digital exposures, which has been illustrated with the author’s own exceptional…

John Walmsley’s new book is aimed at photographers looking to improve their Black & White photography techniques. David Hay has reviewed it…

In this book Michael Freeman suggests an interesting approach towards structuring more creative images. Can we all learn by drawing from his personal …

Book Review: Treasured Lands

QT Luong has been photographing America’s national parks for over 20 years, using large format equipment. This book was expected to be spectacular; here’s David Hay with the review

Book Review: The Digital Print

Editing digital photographs is one of the most complex aspects of landscape photography. Here, David Hay reviews Jeff Schewe’s new book on how to get…

Book Review: A Photographer’s Life

After a near-death experience, Jack Dykinga has written a new book which charts his photographic journey from hard news to remote desert landscapes.

Book Review: Timeless

Rafael Rojas has released a new book, “Timeless”, of images of Venice captured using black and white film. David Hay has the review

Book Review: Panobook 2016

Each year a jury of expert photographers chooses the best panoramic photographs from around the world. The winning images are then published in the Panobook

Book Review: Mastering Exposure

David Taylor is a prolific author of practical photography books with over 30 titles to his name. In this book he tackles the complex subject of exposure…

Book Review: Forms of Japan

David Hay reviews the new anthology of images of Japan “Forms of Japan” from the renowned photographer Michael Kenna; spanning his career of nearly 30 years

Book Review: Plateau Light

The popularity of Plateau Light is proven by the fact that it is has been reprinted three times, most recently in 2013. But is it still up to date?

Book Review: Lessons in Landscape

Peter Watson is a well-known landscape photographer with a number of books to his name. His latest offering presents his landscape photography in a new way.

Wild America

An eminent American landscape photographer and a writer have come together to release a book about America’s National Parks

Book Review: Understanding Exposure

Understanding Exposure is a newly revised 4th edition of Bryan Peterson’s most popular book, but is the new edition worth adding to your photography library?

Digital Black & White Photography

Black and white photography is enjoying a renaissance in the digital era. Rafael Rojas shares tools and techniques that will raise the quality of your work.

Book Review • Panobook 2015

David Hay reviews the 2015 edition of Kolor’s Panobook featuring 150 new panoramic images chosen by the jury members

