Extraordinary Mt Baker
Mt Baker in northern Washington State offers many diverse opportunities in terms of recreation and photography. Trevor Anderson shares his experiences on photographing this extraordinary area
Scotland: The Big Picture is a team of photographers and filmmakers creating high-impact communications to ignite fresh thinking around the benefits of a wilder Scotland. In the second of a two-part feature, Peter Cairns makes the case for an ecologically richer landscape
You should strive to become a complete master of your go-to locations. As Ian Plant says, your go-to locations are your training grounds, where you hone your skills and develop your artistic vision
Ed Marshall takes a trip to the beautiful Plitvice Lakes in Croatia in the middle of the winter. Here he tells us all about the amazing and countless photographic opportunities it presented
Patagonia is a dream location for landscape photographers. Many choose to visit during the picturesque fall season, but in this article Andrew Waddington explains why we should visit in winter
Are your images interesting? Do they elicit mystery and questions? Do they carry metaphorical values? Rafael Rojas explains the various communication layers
Skill matters in landscape photography – but it isn’t everything. Lauren Buchholz shares her thoughts on why imagination plays a critical part in…
The iconic Half Dome in Yosemite National Park is a major attraction for photographers, but have you ever wanted to climb it? Nick Nath did…
Cave photography provides a unique opportunity to capture the mystery of our subterranean world. It also presents a distinct set of challenges…
Do you want your landscape images to evoke a sense of mystery? Do you want them to suggest rather than state? Read on to Karl Holtby’s exquisite advice.
Lea Tippett always had a strong connection with the sea. Here he shares some of his techniques that can help you improve your seascape photography …
For the last 2 years, Rob Fraser has been heading out in all conditions to document the life of seven specific trees. Here he tells us all about this fascinating project
Infrared photography can bring a whole new dimension to your landscape photography, but where should you start? Michael Pilkington has a few pointers to offer
Over 1 billion people participated in Earth Day events this year. Earth Day Photo Project was our way of showcasing the importance of such event.
In the latest edition of her series on photographing trees, Lizzie Shepherd looks at the photogenic sweet chestnut tree and reports on its photogenic nature
Pictures of landscapes and nature can be beautiful, but can they also act for good? Peter Cairns discusses the Conservation Photographers movement
Developing a style is an important step for any photographer, but can be a difficult and personal experience. Beata Moore shares her experience
Mark Hamblin pays a seasonal visit to the Cairngorms in Scotland and is delighted by the unpredictable scenery and weather, which all offer opportunities
In her ongoing series looking at different types of tree, Lizzie Shepherd travels the UK looking at beautiful exemplars of the Hawthorn to photograph
Black and White photography can be seen as an art form in itself. Nathan McCreery offers advice on how to get the best monochromatic images.
Photography can be a difficult pastime. However, Nicholas Alexander Otto claims that photographers should be prepared to suffer more for their art
Shooting landscapes with the sun in front of you is an unusual, difficult but effective technique. Mark Hamblin talks about the effects you can achieve…
Sue Bishop and Beata Moore find an abundance of fauna and flora to photograph around Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park.
The interface between land and sea offers many opportunities. Peter Cairns gets inspired by the British coastline – photographing on the edge.
The Redwood Forest in California has some of the largest trees in the world. Sapna Reddy gives her insider advice on how to photograph this land of giants.
Image processing can help you turn compositions into masterpieces, but it is easy to take it too far. Peter Cairns discusses the importance of integrity in photography
From selecting the most interesting subject to finding the best light, Fran Halsall guides you through the process of forest photography
Giannis Gogos shares the extraordinary photographic opportunities from his hometown of Thrace, a historic region of Greece steeped in history and myths
Kirk Norbury discusses the changing role of filters in landscape photography and asks, have they become a thing of the past?
By using the right ingredients, as Martin Henson explains, not only you can give better definition to an image but you can also improve its depth of tone, hence producing superb Black and White images
Since making Ayrshire his home, Kirk Norbury has taken full advantage of the photographic opportunities provided by the beautiful Scottish coastline
We live in a digital era with modern and well made cameras. So, is it a good
idea to get back to using film or should we wake up to reality? Martin Henson has a hybrid solution
Fran Halsall encourages you to pay careful attention to the layers present in the landscape in order to avoid compositional flatness
Printing your own images can be one of the most rewarding aspects of landscape photography, but it is not without its challenges.
What are the main ingredients that make black and white so stunning if done correctly? Martin Henson shares his expertise and valuable advice.
William Neill photographs the magical landscape of Antarctica, from dramatic skies and imposing icebergs to humpback whales and penguin colonies.
Patagonia is a landscape photographer’s ultimate destination. Andrew Waddington has spent one year photographing the national parks and living the dream
In today’s digital world, it is easy to forget that ‘less is more’. Peter Cairns explains why the best photographers must learn to be ruthless editors too
Do you enjoy photographing from the comfort of an airliner passenger window? Carolyn Bell shares some valuable advice that will make your photos stand out
Deborah Hughes analyses Intentional Camera Movement, an interesting concept that has gained momentum lately amongst landscape photographers
Most landscape photographers take pictures because they love doing so. However, are we constantly taking without giving anything back?
Deborah Hughes shares an experience that aside from the humbling, taught her much about
the tools and preparation needed to keep her safe when hiking alone
Mark Hamblin provides an insight into how to utilise mist in order to add intrigue, mood and mystery to landscape images
Discovering and exploring a fresh landscape is hugely rewarding. Even if we have to go some way to capture it on camera, the journey is still worthwhile
Not visiting beautiful ‘honey pot’ locations because others have already done so, is a stubborn approach that you might regret, says Lizzie Shepherd
Spectacular landscape, jagged mountain peaks and deep valleys; welcome to the Simien Mountains. Sue Bishop shares her experience of a ten day trekking trip
Expand your landscape photography potential by shooting long after sundown and through the night. Photography requires very little light, says Mark Hamblin
Iceland’s alien landscape and unpredictable weather are the Elysium for landscape photographers. Paul Weeks visits this extraordinary country
Are you thinking of opening your own picture gallery? Gallery owner Jon Gibbs shares some helpful insights for landscape photographers
The magnificent coastline of Pemaquid in Maine is close to the heart of Harvey Spears and many other landscape photographers. Here he explains why
The life of a working nature photographer has changed. The days of funded commissions are long gone, but the merits of working to a brief remain worthwhile.
Working a location is about returning at different times of the day, different seasons and under different weather conditions. Mark Hamblin has the story
How far is too far in post processing? Perhaps we should just stand back and just let the images speak for themselves, suggests Hani Latif Zaloum
From enthusiasts to pros, many photographers dream of seeing their book in many bookstores. Is this difficult to achieve? Beata Moore shares her experiences
Does the inclusion of a human subject in a landscape photograph help to convey the mood of a place? Sapna Reddy discusses
Mark Hamblin has put together a handy guide to shooting dramatic woodland impressions by thinking outside of the box and letting your imagination run wild
Capturing Intimate Landscapes seems to be overlooked in landscape photography. Julian Barkway explains the reasons and offers advice.
Landscape photography is more popular with photographers than portraits, architecture, still life, fashion, glamour. Graham Harris Graham explains why.
Landscape photography appears to be a simple craft to many people but is also an intricate art that comes in four stages. Pele Leung describes…