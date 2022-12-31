River Coe And Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, Scotland

Winter in Scotland pretty much guarantees two things: cold weather and late sunrise.

As temperatures had been below freezing in Scotland for several days in December, I decided to risk the 2+ hour drive from my home in Falkirk to Glencoe.

I had this image in my head, so I set up my camera with a 16-35mm lens, waited for the rising sun to illuminate the top of Buchaille Etive Mor and grabbed the image.

Luckily, the image came out more or less how I imagined it, with much more ice! Granted, there could have been a bit more interest in the sky, but with a foreground like that, I can manage without a cloud or two!

Glencoe never disappoints, whatever the season or the weather!

