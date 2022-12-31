Norwalk, CT, USA

Last winter, after a snowstorm blew most of the night, I woke up to the sun shining, so I took a walk across the road and caught this Kodak moment of our neighbor’s property. The wind had died down, so the pond's surface was flat, giving a beautiful reflection. Because the snow was so bright, I decided to make an HDR image to capture the detail of the trees surrounding the pond. I took three pictures and processed them in Photoshop using NIK HDR Efex Pro2.

