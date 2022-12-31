Martindale, Lake District, Cumbria, England

We decided to grab a week's escape to a cottage in the Lake District at the end of March or early April. The evening we arrived, snow started falling and was forecast to continue for a few days.

I've been staying in this part of the world for over 50 years and have slowly seen the landscape evolve over the decades as I've walked the hills. We set off down the beautiful valley of Martindale (known for its herds of red deer and its 800-year-old church of St Martin's) in light snow showers and grey skies.

Before we reached the head of the valley, the sun emerged briefly and illuminated the farm buildings and fields in the middle distance, contrasting with the darker foreground and the snow-covered hills in the background. To me, this image captures the essence of winter in this part of the UK.

