    Winter Pathway, Peak District, England
    By Andy Gray

    Picture Story

    This image was captured near where I live in Derbyshire. I first discovered it’s location while commuting to work a few years back. Its located just off a main road with no obvious parking so I only ever glanced at it briefly through the side window while passing. In my mind’s eye I could sense it had potential. I eventually made the visit there this year. What confronted me was a long path spanning the side of a field separated by a drystone wall and lined with some really interesting trees.

    On the opposite side of the path is a woodland with silver birch trees at intervals along the route. Where ever you stand looking down the length of the path in both directions, the trees on each side create a wonderful tunnel of contrasting shapes within the scene. It reminds me of the Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland on a narrower scale. The path itself presents a natural leading line into the scene creating a sense of depth to the image.

    On this particular winter morning the conditions for winter photography were excellent. Snow, fog and some sunlight penetrating the trees on the left. I didn’t have my telephoto lens with me so the initial photo and scene was a lot wider but I was eyeing up a composition further down the path so needed to focus much deeper into the scene. I knew I would need to crop this image later in post processing. This is the resulting image. I wanted to convey a cold but, beautifully eerie atmosphere that hopefully is reflected in the processing style undertaken in Lightroom with just minor tonal corrections and a cooler white balance applied.

