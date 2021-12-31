    Search
    Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve Tree, Riverside, California, USA
    By Barbara Altevers

    I love trees. This tree I found in the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Preserve. It was during the pandemic and I just had to get out of the house. I actually walked up and down the road which made the ranger a little nervous as we were supposed to stay in the park and wear our masks. He did let me know he was not happy when I returned. Unfortunately, the preserve itself was closed as they had had a very big fire. They were very protective of the area for this reason.

    I could not resist the trees along the fence. They were just wonderful. The tree I found was right on the road and I was near absolutely no one. I didn't even realize at the time that this ranger was watching me very closely. I smiled and said I was sorry as I walked back into the park.

    The Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Preserve is located in Murrieta, Ca. It has 9,000 acres of differing landscapes. It has a nice visitors center and so really nice trails. During our rainy season, the vernal pools are a real treat. Sadly much of this area and the Visitors Center are still closed because of a fire a couple of years ago. It is run by the Riverside County Park System.

