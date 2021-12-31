Misty Nilgiris Mountain, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Nilgiris mountain of Southern India is famous for its raw natural beauty and tea plantations. It was one of the blissful morning of early December'21, I was chasing a sunrise.

It is about 30mins after the sunrise, when the distant forest getting the direct sunrise, because of the heat effect and light and shadow effect the whole scene looks other worldly. I thought to use my 70200 lens at 200mm and used crop mode of my sony A7RIII to reach close to get the intimate feeling of heat effect of misty sunrise.

