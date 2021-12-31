Mala Fatra, Martin, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Forest scenes are notoriously difficult to photograph. Typically, it is because it is difficult to find a subject which would stand out against its background. With a bit of luck however, there is always something to be found - whether it is a bit of light hitting the right place, a bit of autumnal color, a bunch of flowers, some interesting lines or some unique scene.

When I found this scene I immediately knew there was a photo to be taken there. Everything seemed to be falling in place. The foggy and rainy conditions were perfect not only because they gave the scene a ton of mood but also because the fog helped to separate the subject from the background and the drizzle soaked the whole scene and made the colors pop. The strong diagonal line of the dead tree trunk broke the monotony of the vertical lines. Other broken trees and mushroom covered deadfall in the scene added to the general feeling of drama. The clean foreground created a sense of space and its color nicely complemented the green-yellow foliage of the early autumn…

I took this shot and I was determined to come back a bit later in the autumn when the foliage would have more of the autumnal color. I thought I could definitely improve this picture and I was lucky. In several days, the conditions were just as good and the autumnal color was at its peak. I managed to find the same scene, however, surprise surprise, I did not like it as much. The yellow-orange color palette was not as pleasing as the strong contrast of reds and greens in this image. Well, things do not always work out the way I imagine.

