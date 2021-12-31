    Search
    Lagan Sea Sunset, Tuy Phong, Vietnam
    By Nguyen Xuan Quyen

    Tuy Phong is a coastal district, on the way back from a day of photographing, I suddenly discovered this place, a small creek, the sandy shore reflects the setting sun, the sun goes down, the sky darkens in the East. and red in the West, in the distance - fishermen's boats are still engrossed in the streams of fish. The view was beautiful, and I captured it.

    I used lend 17-40 Canon, pola filter, GND kokin, shot at slow speed to achieve smoothness of the image.

