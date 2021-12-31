Flow and Freeze, Gullfoss, Southern Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This photograph of Gullfoss (the “golden falls”) was made on a return trip to Iceland in winter.

In contrast to the previous visit, when the falls were bathed in warm summer sunlight, on this occasion the light was cold and blue under an overcast sky. The frigid air temperature was minus 10°C, but not cold enough to freeze the rapidly flowing water. However, the basalt rock beside the falls was encased with ice formed by freezing spray.

When visiting iconic locations for the first time, I am tempted to replicate the wide-angle hero shots familiar from countless images seen before. On this occasion, once more impressed by the dynamic power and flow of this waterfall seen up close, I wanted to make a series of photos that conveyed this dramatic experience in a more intimate way.

For this reason, I approached the edge of the falls as close as safely possible and selected a moderately long focal length of 105mm to bring the viewer even closer to the rushing water. To impart motion blur, while retaining visual structure in the moving water, the shutter speed was set to an optimum 1/16 second.

The image includes the foreground static ice forms on the left. The sharply defined, light upper edge of the ice is seen in contrast to the darker moving water in the background. This gives depth perception to the image by providing the viewer with a sharply focused area of interest in an otherwise blurred image. The viewer’s eye is naturally drawn and returns to, this contrasting area of light and shade, focus and blur. To my eye, this compositional move enhances the narrative of the photograph which is to express the dynamic power contrast of movement in the adjacent states of frozen and flowing water.

