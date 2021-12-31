Cerulean Pool, Hveravellir, Central Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Hveravellir (Icelandic “field of springs”) is located in the remote Kjölur valley, between the icy volcanic domes of the Longjökull and Hofsjökull glaciers. At first sight, the lava flats here seemed bare and unexciting, but wisps of steam seeped out of the cracked terrain to reveal this as one of Iceland’s most active hotspots. From the visitors’ lodge, a wooden boardwalk took you around the geothermal area, about the size of a football field, and enveloped in shifting clouds of steam, as sheep wandered through, oblivious.

The main attraction was Bláhver (“blue spring”), a milky-blue hot pool that appeared to almost glow under the overcast skies. The clouds of steam immediately posed a photographic challenge; the wind direction was causing the vapour to obscure what I considered to be the optimum perspective of the pool from the safety of the boardwalk. Daylight was quickly fading, and it was time to call it a day.

Returning at dawn the next morning, it was apparent the wind had abated and changed direction overnight. The steam was now being pushed away to clearly reveal the pool in all its serene, cerulean glory. I had noticed the evening before that the edges of the pool were encrusted with white salt deposits that formed a bright, irregular margin, contrasting with the surrounding dark terrain.

Responding to the horizontal oval perspective of the pool, I decided to place the tripod towards the left edge of the boardwalk. To my eye, this balanced the visual weight of the pool with the foreground area of interest in the bottom right of the image. Finally, this implied diagonal axis was suddenly given focal perspective at the top left of the image, when the clouds parted on the eastern horizon to reveal a thin slice of silver dawn.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now