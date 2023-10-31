Dallas Divide, Colorado, USA

Dallas Divide near Ridgway in southwestern Colorado is a well-known location for capturing spectacular images of the San Juan Mountains just to the south. I have made sure to visit this location on multiple trips to Colorado to take pictures of the aspen trees as they turn their autumn gold in late September or early October. This particular morning, I drove up to the divide shortly after sunrise, and soon after, one of the first snowfalls of the season had blanketed the higher mountains.

