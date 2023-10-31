Creek of Mills, Zacholi, Corinthia, Greece

The photo, which was taken in the 'Creek of Mills', depicts autumn's colours, its light and smells combined with the flows of water, which produce sounds, melodies, and music. One of the most striking signs of autumn is the turning of the leaves. Shorter days are a sign for trees to start preparing for winter.

During the winter, there is not enough light for photosynthesis, so as the days get shorter throughout the fall, trees begin to shut down their food production systems and reduce the amount of chlorophyll in their leaves. Chlorophyll is the chemical that makes tree leaves green, and as it decreases, other chemicals become more prominent in the leaves. These are responsible for the vibrant ambers, reds and yellows of autumn. In autumn, the days are getting shorter.

The word equinox comes from the Latin equi (meaning equal) and nox (meaning night) and represents the equinox marking the time when day and night are of equal length. We often notice that the nights begin to flow from this point as after the autumnal equinox, the nights are longer than the days until it reverses at the vernal equinox.

In Greek mythology, autumn began when Hades abducted Persephone to become the Queen of the Underworld. Because of her distress, Persephone's mother, Demeter (the goddess of the harvest), caused all the crops on Earth to die until her daughter was allowed to return, signalling spring.

The 'Creek of Mills', where the photo was taken, is a natural stream with ponds full of trout, waterfalls and small bridges, which offers the visitor unique moments of calm and relaxation. It is located in Greece, in a mountainous village called Zacholi or Eurostina, as it is today's name. It is 11 kilometres from the seaside village of Derveni in the Municipality of Xylokastro-Eurostina.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now