River Spey, Ralia, Strathspey, Scotland

When giving workshops or organizing photo tours, I always take a few hours (and in case of tours one or two days) to check locations and to take pictures myself. On the 2018 October trip to the Highlands of Scotland I was very lucky with the weather. A whole week of sunny conditions, while the mountain tops were capped with snow and all trees were in full Autumn colour. I decided to try a few new locations. I had never before visited the ‘Heart of Scotland Stone’ near Ralia. The stone itself is a nice feature, posted in a hillside. The views from upthere over the River Spey, looking West were breathtaking though. Two days later, I went back with th group, to share this amazing view.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers
• Download all new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor