    River Spey, Ralia, Strathspey, Scotland
    By Simone Opdam

    When giving workshops or organizing photo tours, I always take a few hours (and in case of tours one or two days) to check locations and to take pictures myself. On the 2018 October trip to the Highlands of Scotland I was very lucky with the weather. A whole week of sunny conditions, while the mountain tops were capped with snow and all trees were in full Autumn colour. I decided to try a few new locations. I had never before visited the ‘Heart of Scotland Stone’ near Ralia. The stone itself is a nice feature, posted in a hillside. The views from upthere over the River Spey, looking West were breathtaking though. Two days later, I went back with th group, to share this amazing view.

