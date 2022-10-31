Rennes Forest, Brittany, France

Autumn isn't here yet in Brittany. Most of the trees are still green but I keep on going out in hope to have some fog. Therefore, it's difficult to find scenes that would be worth photographing in my local woods, so I turned my eye to intimate scenes, close-ups like this picture.

It was taken on the 24th October 2022, after a heavy down pour when clouds cleared up to let some light go through. I was on my way back to my car when a ray of sun lit up the foliage of this tree and I couldn't resist to take the shot. All those yellows leaves reminded me of Pointillism paintings.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

