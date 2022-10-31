Pisgah National Forest, Canton, North Carolina, USA

A mid October trip back east to North Carolina to visit friends turned into a wonderful experience for my wife and I as the fall color was in full display at some of the higher elevations. After day drives in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and along the Blue Ridge Parkway, our friends took us to a trail in the Pisgah National Forest for a day hike through some areas with small waterfalls and gorgeous trees in full fall color s everywhere. At a short stop to check the map to make sure we stayed on the proper trail, I got my camera out and took this image, looking off the trail into the colorful woods beyond.

