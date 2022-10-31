Loosalu, Rapla County, Estonia

On an autumn evening in late September I checked weather forecast for upcoming morning and it promised tranquil night and morning, and mist in inner land. So I decided to wake up in the middle of the night and drive to a bog (Estonia is a small country, it takes approx. an hour at night to drive from country border into middle of the country). I arrived in complete darkness. As there are lots of bears in our forests now, I was a little scared and made a lots of noise when walking from my car through the forest into the bog.
When arrived to a bog, there was a boardwalk. But the trail is quite boring. When checking map, I noticed there are bog islands off the trail. So, as I had my snow shoes with me, I put them on and left the boardwalk. It took me a while to reach the place I was looknig for. But it was worth it. Landscape was beautiful – colorful hay straws and plants everywhere near water and around bog islands that slowly became visible in heavy misty when sunrise become closer. But the mist stayed for a long time.
Large lake nearby was „boiling" heavily and due to very thick fog, I missed the golden sunrise. Sun became visible though the mist when it was already high in the sky. As every morning has its own face, this time I managed to capture several mistly bog landscapes, some dark and mystical trees in fog before sunrise, others when there was more light and colors started to become visible.
