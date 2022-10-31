Loosalu, Rapla County, Estonia

On an autumn evening in late September I checked weather forecast for upcoming morning and it promised tranquil night and morning, and mist in inner land. So I decided to wake up in the middle of the night and drive to a bog (Estonia is a small country, it takes approx. an hour at night to drive from country border into middle of the country). I arrived in complete darkness. As there are lots of bears in our forests now, I was a little scared and made a lots of noise when walking from my car through the forest into the bog.

When arrived to a bog, there was a boardwalk. But the trail is quite boring. When checking map, I noticed there are bog islands off the trail. So, as I had my snow shoes with me, I put them on and left the boardwalk. It took me a while to reach the place I was looknig for. But it was worth it. Landscape was beautiful – colorful hay straws and plants everywhere near water and around bog islands that slowly became visible in heavy misty when sunrise become closer. But the mist stayed for a long time.

Large lake nearby was „boiling“ heavily and due to very thick fog, I missed the golden sunrise. Sun became visible though the mist when it was already high in the sky. As every morning has its own face, this time I managed to capture several mistly bog landscapes, some dark and mystical trees in fog before sunrise, others when there was more light and colors started to become visible.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now