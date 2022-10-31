Blue Ridge Parkway, Balsam, North Carolina, USA

I'd been chasing this view from the western Blue Ridge Mountains and Smoky Mountains National Park our whole trip, traveling with our tiny trailer at a hard to get to mountain campground in August. Finally I got my chance at shots of this sunset. It wasn't until I got home and processed this particular image a number of years later, I realized what a shot I had gotten.

The North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway sunset let it all hang out in this shot, like waves in an ocean of mountains! Both the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains are visable in this black and white photograph. The sunbeams lit the mountains like a giant Christmas tree, sparkling over the foggy valleys this autumn evening. The south western Appalachians were amazing showing off crepuscular or twilight rays of light over both the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Blue Ridge Mountains pictured here. Available in sepia and full color, all equally stunning.

