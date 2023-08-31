Pebble Beach, Del Norte County, California, USA

Living on the north coast of California provides many opportunities for capturing sunsets. On this particular evening, I drove down to the rocky shoreline in search of a composition, and I found the conditions to be very interesting. Though the sky was virtually cloudless, wildfires have been very active in our region, leaving smoky particulate matter in the air. The degree of contrast as the sun approached the horizon was considerable as I set up for the capture.

I selected a camera position that would provide good separation for the sea stacks, adjusted my lens for the desired focal length, and considered my options for exposure. Then, having made my selections, I added my 10-stop ND filter and recalculated, which resulted in a shutter speed of 2 minutes. I knew this would soften the ocean and add some highlights where the incoming surf was breaking near the foreground.

I've photographed hundreds of sunsets here, but I couldn't recall ever experiencing this much range of highly dynamic light. In my uncertainty, I made only this one capture and then relocated my camera to a viewpoint looking in the opposite direction, where some minor cloud cover was developing. In retrospect, I should have stayed put. This was the best of the night.

