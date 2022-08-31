    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Pakgil Canyon, Vik, Iceland

    By Luc Stadnik

    There are two interesting aspects of this shot. I had seen photos from this canyon before but no clue of its name or where it was located. So the first challenge was to find it. I had already lose hope but just a couple days before the travel, while doing the last check of my hotel location on google maps, I found it close the hotel… It was such an exciting discovery… The second challenge was to shoot under the conditions I wanted: bad weather. After two days of clear skies, on my last day at that hotel I was finally introduced to the Icelandic rain and had the perfect conditions I had planned.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®