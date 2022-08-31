Pakgil Canyon, Vik, Iceland

There are two interesting aspects of this shot. I had seen photos from this canyon before but no clue of its name or where it was located. So the first challenge was to find it. I had already lose hope but just a couple days before the travel, while doing the last check of my hotel location on google maps, I found it close the hotel… It was such an exciting discovery… The second challenge was to shoot under the conditions I wanted: bad weather. After two days of clear skies, on my last day at that hotel I was finally introduced to the Icelandic rain and had the perfect conditions I had planned.

