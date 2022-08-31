Kalo Nero, Crete, Greece

If there is one advice I would give to all beginner landscape photographers, I would advise them to photograph whenever they have time regardless of the weather. Photographers often talk about good light and bad light but is there really anything like “bad light”?

I started photographing in order to document my travels. Initially, it was just a fun thing to do while traveling and I did not care what the light was like. If something grabbed my attention I would snap a picture. If I liked the picture, I kept it. After some time however, I developed a real passion for photography and I started traveling to photograph. I started looking at other people’s work, learning editing, studying composition, posting to photography forums and discussing photography with other fellow photographers. And this is how I learned about the “bad light”… This set me on a journey of chasing the “good light”. That dramatic evening side light or back light. And of course I also learned that flat light was bad.

Sure enough, I would soon stop taking pictures if the light was not good enough and it took me several years to make the full circle and realize that there is no bad light. There is always an opportunity for a great image. The key is to understand each type of light and to use it to our own advantage. Light is not inherently good or bad. It is all about how we use it. If it enhances our composition, then it is “good”. This is why I believe that the best practice is to photograph in all possible conditions and allow ourselves to organically discover what works for us best and develop our own styles.

