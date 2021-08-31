St Cuthbert’s Beach, Holy Island, Northumberland, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Spring poppies litter the front of the Old Life Boat Station on Holy Island's south shore of St Cuthbert's Beach, Holy Island on the Northumberland Coast. (Also known as Lindisfarne)

A feeling of tranquility descends as the golden hour swiftly turns from Sunset to last light, not a soul in sight, the only sounds you hear are the birds of the nature reserve singing their song as the light dips. Eider ducks bob gently in the surf. An occasional heron will wait patiently on a rock to fish when he see's the opportunity. When his mission is complete he will take vast flight, his wing span lit up by the sun's last light.

Hundreds of seals bob theirs heads above the calm waters to watch closely what you are doing, they are nosy you see, others lazily resting on the sandbanks to the West, their song filtering through the late evening sky, their singing echo’s the sound of ghosts or mystical creatures at twilight. A truly magical experience of nature combined with landscape. The poppies blow gently in the breeze, each one lighting a red glow as they do so.

The old lifeboat house that represents an old shed, has been renovated and is open in the day, a tiny museum that encompasses images and stories of a past Holy Island, when a life boat was stationed here. The beach will of encapsulated a busy hub in those days, with the boat launching and the crew to bravely venture out on the rough seas to save lives.

But it is a peaceful place of great reflection now.

To the left sits St Cuthbert's Island where St Cuthbert once was vigil as a hermit. I wonder if he saw all this beauty I do now many eons ago, and that is why he chose to be there.

An image that truly captures the present combined with a very stark feeling of the past. The bright red poppies have sewn their seeds in this spot over the last five years, blown by the wind but make a beautiful entrance to the beach.

On this particular evening the weather was not challenging at all, it was calm and peaceful. I had planned the light in the day and at what time of year I wanted to take this particular shot.

I walked to the beach past St Mary's Church and the Lindisfarne Priory ruins, down a winding dusty lane, called Jenny Bell's Lane and could see the Sea in the distance as I followed the track. The lane is named after a young girl who fell in the well and lost her life on the island at the beach. The well is still here but has long since been filled in.

I would recommend between April and late August to captures images here if you wish to combine your experience with the wildlife and see seals. However the autumn light is also stunning.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now