Gueirua Beach, Cudillero, Asturias, Spain

The beach is called GUERUA and it is located on the steep coast of Asturias, near Cudillero (Spain). Access was not easy and the tide was beginning to rise. You have to be very aware of the tide or it can be dangerous. I would have liked to shoot in other weather conditions but I didn't have time for more. In winter, this beach offers the spectacle of a waterfall that flows into the sea, making this landscape much more attractive. Finally, I was able to shoot in different parameters using ND filters.

