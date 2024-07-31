    Search
    Porto Moniz, Madeira, Portugal
    By Matthias Stump

    Many will likely recognize this enchanting place. This is one of the old trees in a meadow at the edge of the laurel forest in the northwest of the Atlantic island of Madeira. As the fog lifted, a single, elongated cloud formed in the sky.

    The special challenge here was to quickly find a suitable location for the camera, as the wind was rapidly moving and changing the cloud. By choosing the right perspective, the depicted scenario emerged: For a moment in time, a single, fleeting cloud touched a tree that was several hundred years old.

    Due to the constantly strong wind, the spectacle lasted only a minute. How many times has this tree experienced such encounters in its lifetime?


