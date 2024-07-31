Erg Chebbi, Morocco

A lone palm tree grows amongst the sun-bathed sand dunes of Erg Chebbi in the Sahara Desert, Morroco. I was on a shoot photographing some desert camps, including the surrounding area. I'd arranged to shoot some tourists arriving by camel against the setting sun.

While photographing them, I noticed this tree in the distance, so I took the opportunity to zoom in at 300mm just as the sun hit the top of the dunes. I really loved the sheer minimalism of the shot and how the light played amongst the ridges of the dunes.

