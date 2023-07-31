Chamoli District, Uttarakhand, India

The Garhwal Himalayas are the mountain ranges in Uttarakhand. Chamoli is a district within the state. The Tibet region bounds it to the north. These regions' roads can be treacherous during the monsoon rainy season.

During our trip, we encountered several rock slides. Floods and mudslides are very common in this area. This is one of the most beautiful regions of India, attracting millions of tourists and pilgrims.

This shot was made from the hotel balcony in the morning.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now