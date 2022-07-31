Velka Fatra, Bela Dulice, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In many places, morning fog makes photography a lot more exciting. If everything comes together, the results are stunning. Unfortunately, photographing fog is not easy. Planning a shoot like that in advance is near impossible. Scouting locations might help but fog is always different and often changes very rapidly so it is a lot about luck. Yet there are weather patterns and it pays off to observe these. In the Turiec region of Slovakia, it is quite common to see fog on cool mornings with clear sky and no wind, after evening and night summer storms, or throughout autumn. All these conditions lead to some patterns in formation of fog and understanding those patterns is very helpful because the fog forms at different altitudes, sometimes it forms only around larger bodies of water like rivers or lakes and other times there is just a very localised ground fog.

This morning, I truly lucked out with the fog as well as the beautifully lit mid-level cloud. However, because I know the weather patterns in my home region well, I knew where to go in order to make the most of an opportunity like this. I left home well before the first light. I had a couple of different places in mind so I wanted to have enough time to make last minute decisions according to the conditions on the ground. In the end, I picked this place. The fog was relatively high, constantly shifting and completely obscuring the view at times. Luckily, at the moment when the sun lit the morning sky, everything was perfect and I had enough time before the fog swallowed everything again.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now