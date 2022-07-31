Steamboat Springs, Northwestern Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Yampa River in Northwestern Colorado showing its “stuff” as it meanders near Steamboat Springs. Used by boaters, anglers, and floaters, this 250+ mile river is also home to endangered species of fish. Heading west to join the Green River (just east of the Utah border) the Yampa River is a major part of the Colorado River system.

This fall day was partly cloudy and windy, as I tried to evidence with the trees in the foreground. I picked this photograph from many in this area west of Steamboat Springs due to the river’s unique appearance through this windy draw. Nature provided the distinctive movement of the water, and my camera focus provided the memory of this gorgeous river.

