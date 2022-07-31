    Search
    Flagstaff Mountain, Boulder, Colorado, USA
    By Nick Lasure

    The day before this scene together we had a typical late springtime Rocky Mountain snowstorm battering our home in Boulder, Colorado. I happened to notice the following morning’s forecast was calling for clearing skies and I immediately checked one my favorite photography apps for some sunrise beta. Sure enough, The Photographer’s Ephemeris was showing a good probability of a colorful sunrise. So I loaded my gear into my bag and set my alarm about an hour before sunrise hoping for a gorgeous morning.

    Once my alarm went off, I quickly peered out the window to see lots of fresh snow and clearing skies. Perfect! As I drove out of our neighborhood I needed to put my old Toyota in 4WD, so I knew it would be a fun and adventurous morning! After getting some good shots in the lower meadows of the famous Flatirons at Chautauqua Park, I headed further up the mountain to see what I could find and if one my favorite overlooks would offer a nice frame. Sure enough, the sun's angle and snow on the branches were just right as the sun continued to rise with full intent on melting my good scene. I quickly fired some shots off and was content knowing that I had captured what I was looking for.

