El Cuyo, Yucatan, Mexico

The gentle breeze, still waters and anticipation of the rising sun during the pre-dawn moments of tropical, seaside sunrises are the perfect combination to captivate any willing soul.

One place this serenity is almost certain is off the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico where the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico collide, especially during the Spring. Unstable clouds sit low providing a perfect opportunity for the sun to rise from the horizon as a fiery sphere that appears to float over the sea. It’s a sight to be seen.

What a pleasure to be in the right place at the right time (with a bit of scouting, of course). During my travels in the Caribbean last Spring, I had access to the rooftop where my wife and I were staying on the coast. The cloud cover was thick most mornings in this tranquil beach town and whether or not there would be any visibility, warm light or color was anyone’s guess.

This morning was no different, I’m not one to give up easily, or as my wife puts it “a bit stubborn.” From my rooftop perch above the sleeping town, I sipped my coffee and waited patiently. And voila, from almost nowhere, the pale gray morning gave way to a sublime orange glow. The sun emerged from the clouds, beaming light on the serene sea while the endless array of palms stood tall, swaying in the gentle breeze along the shore.

There’s a Cuban proverb that says “when the sun rises, it rises for everyone." While accurate, it’s only those who intently wait through the gray who experience the grace of the sun rising. This morning, I was given that grace and the opportunity to capture that perfect moment over this coastal slice of heaven.

