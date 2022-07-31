Charles Deering Estate, Palmetto Bay, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One of my favorite sunrise locations is the Charles Deering Estate which is about 20 minutes from my home in Miami, Florida, USA. Charles Deering was the son of William Deering who started the Deering Harvester Company which eventually became International Harvester. Charles lived in this estate from 1922 until his death in 1927. It is now a historical national landmark owned by the State of Florida. Every few months the estate opens early to photographers for a fee in order to photograph the magnificent sunrises. Charles' half-brother is James Deering who built the famed Vizcaya in Miami, Florida.

We usually arrive about an hour before actual sunset in order to setup and photograph the early morning twilight. This image is a great example of the peaceful morning during twilight prior to sunrise. There is no better time to have such a quiet peaceful setting with the day awakening as about an hour before sunrise.

