Cervieres Sunrise, Loire, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This was one of those days with heavily overcast sky with yet a chance of clearing on the horizon. Which could lead to nothing as well as the most impressive show.

Snow slightly covered the land during the past days, and it was forcasted to fall again about 1 hour after this sunrise, in my local area. I tried my chance in this tiny time window and the magic happened. It was one of the most memorable sunrise's I've seen in the past years. There was dancing fog and heavy clouds but the sunrise light went through a clear space very strongly. The land, which is a rather common countryside landscape, was misrecognizable with these conditions. I've had to run and get placed fast as the show was really short, and make exposure blendings to handle the strong sunrise light.

One hour after this, the sky was clompletely flat and grey, snow started to fall again and it would have been very hard to imagine what happened just before. This way really the kind of moments "out of time and space" that make me vibrate.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now