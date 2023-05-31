Snake River Overlook, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

It was almost fall when I visited the Grand Tetons, and in Wyoming, the woodlands were just starting to get touches of yellow and orange all around. I spent the very first sunrise at Schwabacher Landing, and as the first light hit the mountain peaks, I was amazed by the splendor of the Grand Tetons.

Later that day, during my drive around the park, I stopped by the Snake River Overlook, where Ansel Adams once stood and took one of his most iconic photos.

The next day late afternoon, I went back to the overlook, set up my camera and waited for sunset. It did not disappoint. The sunset was spectacular, and any photo I took would never do justice to it.

