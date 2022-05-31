Multnomah Falls, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Rain greeted my arrival into the Columbia River Gorge located close to Portland, Oregon. My short hike into this waterfall was absolutely beautiful. Very easy to get to, you can see Multnomah Falls from the highway that streams by. Previous travel photos I had seen of the Columbia River Gorge, lured me across the country to this particular waterfall. And my sense of adventure to hike the surrounding areas was totally peaked.

Multnomah Falls is a two tiered waterfall of which is 620 feet in total height and is one of the most picturesque falls of North America.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now