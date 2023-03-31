Vercors Massif, Isere, Auvergne Rhone, Alpes, France

This is a view you can get upon walking up Le Moucherotte peak in the Vercors Massifs. Imagine taking the whole morning to reach the top of almost 2 000 metres high. Then, not only can you admire the beauty of the city of Grenoble, the infinity sky and the nearby peaks of the Alps, but if you are lucky, you will also have the opportunity to observe the mountain sheep (among others).

The hiking will be challenging, especially if you are like me and forget to bring some water. Beginner's mistake. Fortunately, nature is kind. Somewhere along the way, we found clear water from a stream, and it was so refreshing it gave us the remaining energy and motivation we needed to get to the top as intended.

And what a view! The feeling of standing atop the world feels priceless, and this is one of the moments in my life where I got proven right to keep on going amidst all the efforts and setbacks I experienced. Some things are worth working hard for. I am not a hiking person per se, and I never practised for that hike. Back then, I only had youth in my favour to achieve my goal.

It has been nine years since this picture was taken since I last travelled to France. I wish one day I will be able to observe and capture the beauty of the Alps from another point of view and relate to another side of the story.

