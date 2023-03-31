Sierra Nevada, California, USA

Crossed the Sierra Nevada in an October set of wind-driven snow flurries, the day was winding down, and we needed a place to camp. The map gave us an option, and the one that took us back up into the foothills to a campground in Onion Valley was our decision.

The wind was gusting to the point of us being a little worried that our pop-top camper wouldn't last the night. We found a campsite with a thick screen of willows on the windward side, but it did little to blunt the wind. Morning came in fits and starts, clouds obscured the mountains, but the wind had died in the early morning. We headed toward Owens Valley and Death Valley when the clouds parted and flooded the mountains and the breaking clouds with beautiful golden light. It was then a frantic rush to find something of a foreground amid the smooth, sage-covered slopes. We saw the scattered rocks off the side of the road and made a mad dash to set up and get a couple of shots before the light began to go flat.

