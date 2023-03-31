    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Matanuska River, Alaska, USA
    By Tahmina Mansur

    I was on tour in Alaska in December 2021. The day was gloomy and cloudy, and snow gusts all around. I, with my group, went down to a frozen river. I shot this photo at 50 mph snow gusts.

    I was scared to walk down this icy frozen river at first. But, when I was walking, I was thrilled to my core. I was walking over the 50mph gusts. The snowy wind was batting against my face. I fell in love with the condition and understood the risk landscape photographers take to get the most unreal picture. I also learned to add a little imagination, which I did for this image.

    We stayed for 30-40 minutes to shoot in extreme cold. That was one of my best days in Alaska.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®