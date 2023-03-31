Matanuska River, Alaska, USA

I was on tour in Alaska in December 2021. The day was gloomy and cloudy, and snow gusts all around. I, with my group, went down to a frozen river. I shot this photo at 50 mph snow gusts.

I was scared to walk down this icy frozen river at first. But, when I was walking, I was thrilled to my core. I was walking over the 50mph gusts. The snowy wind was batting against my face. I fell in love with the condition and understood the risk landscape photographers take to get the most unreal picture. I also learned to add a little imagination, which I did for this image.

We stayed for 30-40 minutes to shoot in extreme cold. That was one of my best days in Alaska.

