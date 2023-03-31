This is a beautiful vista of the Tetons taken just outside the entrance to the Grand Tetons National Park.

I decided to take a road trip from Chicago to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with stops at the Badlands NP, Mount Rushmore, and The Grand Tetons National Park. This picture was taken mid-day in August; the Tetons looked awesome with the blue background of the sky and the trees in the foreground.

A picture cannot properly depict the massive size of the Tetons, which can only be truly experienced in person.

