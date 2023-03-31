Coastal Storm, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Picture Story

On vacation with my family in San Juan, my youngest daughter and I took an afternoon self-guided photo excursion around San Juan. We visited the San Juan National Historic Site as a storm started rolling in. The San Juan National Historical Site includes Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Castillo San Cristóbal, most of the city walls, the San Juan Gate and Fort San Juan de la Cruz just across the entrance to the bay.

This photo was taken from just outside the Fort San Juan de la Cruz along the coast. This is the first time I shot with a digital SLR. He has been more of a traditionalist, shooting with film only in black and white and developing in my home darkroom. Originally shot this in colour, I converted it to black and white and added a splash of colour to help set the moment's mood.

The weather turned dark and gloomy with a storm rolling in. Adding the red highlights to this dark, moody scene reminds me of the beauty of San Juan even though a storm was on the horizon. What was a crowded area quickly became void of pedestrians and cleared the way for this picture. This is one of my favourite pictures because it genuinely depicts my mood that afternoon; my three daughters were growing up, with the youngest on her way to university and my wife and I on our way to being empty nesters. I hope you enjoy this photo as much as I do.

