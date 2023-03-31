Baselland Sunrise, Switzerland

I left home without knowing what situation I would find myself in when taking my photos, namely the height of the stratus. I was lucky to have the stratus low enough at the height of about 600 meters which allowed me to make this stereotype and bring out this old oak tree from the mist.

This photo was taken near the small village of Wisen in the canton of Basel in Switzerland.

