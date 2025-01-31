Shipwreck Beach, Fort Stevens State Park, Oregon, USA

For many years, I have been chasing a new Gallery Shot of the Peter Iredale Shipwreck. I made another trip down for a three-day campout to try to get as many chances for good light as possible. On my last morning, I hit the jackpot!
This is one of the most intense sunrises I have ever witnessed on the Oregon Coast, and I nailed it! Put that right in the Bank! Sunrise with the Peter Iredale Shipwreck from Shipwreck Beach on the Northern Oregon Coast
