Cape Pine Lighthouse, NL, Canada

Few places in Newfoundland display its stark, unforgiving nature quite like Cape Pine. Located at the end of a vast plain of boreal tundra, it is surrounded by no trees or towns for miles.

The lighthouse at Cape Pine is perched along vertically imposing cliffs and is commonly met with fog as thick as pea soup. The first and among the most impressive of its type, it is a perfect example of a prefabricated, cast-iron lighthouse. It is notable for its red bands and plentiful tiny windows. It took me more than a few attempts to get this shot, but when it came together, boy, did it make for quite a spectacle!

I played around with several compositions. First, I used a pitcher plant in the foreground, but it just didn't suit the epic nature of the lighthouse. I finally settled on a simple leading line using the actual road that leads up to the lighthouse—super simple. This has been a personal favourite of mine since I captured it just over four years ago, in late December 2020.