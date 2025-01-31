Cape Neddick Lighthouse, York, Maine, USA

In August of '23, I embarked on a road trip to Acadia National Park. Along the way, I wanted to explore several lighthouses throughout New England.

My travels took me to coastal Maine, where I came upon this beautiful gem. The Cape Neddick Light is a lighthouse in Cape Neddick York, Maine. In 1874, Congress appropriated $15,000 to build a light station at the "Nubble", and in 1879, construction began. This lighthouse is still in use today.

As you can see, sitting atop the Nuddick, this lighthouse makes for an awesome scenic landscape that is begging to be photographed. I took this shot from the other side of the water along the cove area, capturing the lighthouse at about midday with the sun high in the eastern sky. I wanted to include the white water that the cove was churning in the foreground.

If you visit this lighthouse, you'll find a nice gift shop and restaurant to explore. It is well worth a visit on your next road trip to Maine.