The image was taken at Mangawhero Falls - Gollum's Pool, Tongariro National Park, North Island, New Zealand. I was on an outing with a local camera club group. And my first stop was this beautiful waterfall.

This is a famous waterfall, and the location was used in the award-winning movie Hobbit shooting. A wide-angle shot shows beautiful Mt. Ruapehu in the backdrop of the waterfall.

It was cold, and my hands were freezing. I just took a handful of shots and packed up to get into the warmth of the car.

