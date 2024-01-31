Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

Thanks to a sudden snowfall, I took this image on my Christmas vacation at Bryce Canyon National Park. When I was hiking on the Queen's/Navajo Combination Loop, the most famous Bryce Canyon trail, it suddenly started to snow. I didn't expect to see the canyon view in the snow, but it was so impressive.

Snow gradually covered the paths, the rocks, and the forest. The snow was getting heavier and heavier, and the red hoodoos were looming in the snow. I recorded this fantastic process of the first snowfall this winter. I always brought my camera, even hiking, although it increased the weight. But it's worthwhile because I never know how wonderful scenery I'll encounter along the way. This snow was a surprise.

I had seen canyons after snow but never thought I would walk along the canyon in the snow. It was so lucky to capture this moment. The canyon in the snow is more mysterious than usual. When I arrived at Sunset Point, snowflakes dyed my hair white and decorated my backpack. Snow accumulated on my camera body and lens hood, although I tried to shield it. Luckily, the camera still worked. I took this image on the cliff of the canyon. It was a simple but contrasting image.

The whole Amphitheater area disappeared into the white snow except for the red peaks. The falling snowflakes were the only moving things in front of the silent nature. This was a romantic adventure between my camera and me. I hope to record this unique feeling and share the charm of the canyon in the snow with everyone.

