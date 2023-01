I was snowshoeing in the back of the area near the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone in late fall. I had to increase ISO and shutter speed while shooting handheld for this image.

The yellow of the reeds across the pond against the monochrome background of the mountains with snow falling caught my eye. Broken clouds in the distance created dappled light on the snow-covered peaks in the background. This was a very early winter scene while fall color still existed in the park.