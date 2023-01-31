Nordseter, Lillehammer, Norway

This was a perfect week for winter photography in Lillehammer. Lots of fresh snow the previous days, crisp cold weather and no wind resulting in the trees being covered in snow. Add to this a bright sky at sunset and that nobody had spoiled the cover of snow (except the odd hare or fox), and conditions could not be better. I could hardly move 10 meters before the next composition appeared, and the result was of course loads of work in post-processing and selecting the best shots. This is one of my favorites, I hope you like it.