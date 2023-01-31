Mont St Michel, Manche Departement, Normandy, France

Picture Story

I had heard many stories about Mont St Michel in Normandy, France, including how stunning it is at sunset. (they even have "stands" in the distance where you can sit and watch the sunset!).

I made a point to make my way out to this area and spent overnight discovering all the hype about the sunset.

As you can see, I certainly wasn't disappointed! The colours and the changes over an hour or so were extraordinary!

The commune's position is interesting because it's an island and can only be accessed when the tide is low. However, they have now built a bridge for access.

Here's some information about this location (from Wikipedia):

Mont-Saint-Michel is a tidal island and mainland commune in Normandy, France.

The island lies approximately one kilometre (one-half nautical mile) off the country's north-western coast, at the mouth of the Couesnon River near Avranches and is 7 hectares (17 acres) in area. The mainland part of the commune is 393 hectares (971 acres) in size, so the total surface of the commune is 400 hectares (990 acres). As of 2019, the island had a population of 29.

The commune's position—on an island just a few hundred metres from land—made it accessible at low tide to the many pilgrims to its abbey but defensible as an incoming tide stranded, drove off, or drowned would-be assailants. The island remained unconquered during the Hundred Years' War; a small garrison fended off a full attack by the English in 1433. Louis XI recognised the reverse benefits of its natural defence and turned it into a prison. The abbey was used regularly as a prison during the Ancien Régime.

Mont-Saint-Michel and its surrounding bay were inscribed on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites in 1979 for their unique aesthetic and importance as a medieval Christian site. It is visited by more than three million people each year. Over 60 buildings within the commune are protected in France as monuments

